After a win for Al Ahli against Al Qadisiyah (1-0) and an Al Hilal loss to Al Ettifaq (2-1) earlier in the matchweek, Al Nassr and Al Ittihad played in the biggest game of the round with both sides looking to end in the top four.

Saudi Pro League Matchweek 24 review

It was Al Nassr who came through with the three points with a 3-1 win, though, kicking off the goalscoring with a Bruno Uvini header from a corner to make it 1-0 inside the first 20 minutes of the match.

Al Ittihad came back just two minutes later when youngster Abdulaziz Al Aryani was found by Fahad Al Ansari with a low cross in the box to equalize. Al Aryani continued to threaten Al Nassr’s defence with his line-breaking runs but Bruno Uvini had put in a good shift to prevent him from scoring.

In the second half, Al Nassr came back with a renewed desire to win and two goals in two minutes was enough for them to see out the game 3-1. Leonardo Pereira set Abdelmoumene Djabou through on goal to score the second goal in the 53rd minute, before Mohammed Fouzair stole the ball from the Al Ittihad defence and scored the 3rd.

Saudi Pro League Table:



Rank

Team

Played

W

D

L



عليه

فارق

نقاط

1

Al Hilal

23

14

7

2

41

22

+19

49

2

Al Ahli

23

14

6

3

55

26

+29

48

3

Al Nassr

24

11

7

6

44

32

+12

40

4

Al Fateh

24

9

8

7

32

34

-2

35

5

Al Faisaly

24

9

7

8

36

28

+8

34

6

Al Ettifaq

24

9

6

9

32

40

-8

33

7

Al Faiha

24

8

8

8

32

36

-4

32

8

Al Taawoun

24

8

7

9

39

32

+7

31

9

Al Shabab

24

8

6

10

33

32

+1

30

10

Al Ittihad

24

7

9

8

29

36

-7

30

11

Al Batin

24

7

6

11

31

44

-13

27

12

Al Qadisiyah

23

5

7

11

23

37

-14

22

13

Al Raed

23

4

8

11

37

46

-9

20

14

Ohod

24

4

6

14

23

43

-20

18



Matchweek 24 results