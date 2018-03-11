Saudi Pro League Matchweek 24 review

After a win for Al Ahli against Al Qadisiyah (1-0) and an Al Hilal loss to Al Ettifaq (2-1) earlier in the matchweek, Al Nassr and Al Ittihad played in the biggest game of the round with both sides looking to end in the top four.
It was Al Nassr who came through with the three points with a 3-1 win, though, kicking off the goalscoring with a Bruno Uvini header from a corner to make it 1-0 inside the first 20 minutes of the match.
Al Ittihad came back just two minutes later when youngster Abdulaziz Al Aryani was found by Fahad Al Ansari with a low cross in the box to equalize. Al Aryani continued to threaten Al Nassr’s defence with his line-breaking runs but Bruno Uvini had put in a good shift to prevent him from scoring.
In the second half, Al Nassr came back with a renewed desire to win and two goals in two minutes was enough for them to see out the game 3-1. Leonardo Pereira set Abdelmoumene Djabou through on goal to score the second goal in the 53rd minute, before Mohammed Fouzair stole the ball from the Al Ittihad defence and scored the 3rd.
Saudi Pro League Table:
Rank
Team
Played
W
D
L
عليه
فارق
نقاط
1
Al Hilal
23
14
7
2
41
22
+19
49
2
Al Ahli
23
14
6
3
55
26
+29
48
3
Al Nassr
24
11
7
6
44
32
+12
40
4
Al Fateh
24
9
8
7
32
34
-2
35
5
Al Faisaly
24
9
7
8
36
28
+8
34
6
Al Ettifaq
24
9
6
9
32
40
-8
33
7
Al Faiha
24
8
8
8
32
36
-4
32
8
Al Taawoun
24
8
7
9
39
32
+7
31
9
Al Shabab
24
8
6
10
33
32
+1
30
10
Al Ittihad
24
7
9
8
29
36
-7
30
11
Al Batin
24
7
6
11
31
44
-13
27
12
Al Qadisiyah
23
5
7
11
23
37
-14
22
13
Al Raed
23
4
8
11
37
46
-9
20
14
Ohod
24
4
6
14
23
43
-20
18
Matchweek 24 results
Match
Stadium
Date
|Al Raed 3-1 Ohod
|Prince Mohammed bin Abdualziz Sports City
|9th of March 2018
|Al Qadisiyah 0-1 Al Ahli
|Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium
|9th of March 2018
|Al Ettifaq 2-1 Al Hilal
|Prince Mohammed bin Fahad Stadium
|9th of March 2018
|Al Faisaly 0-2 Al Fateh
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Stadium
|10th of March 2018
|Al Taawoun 1-2 Al Batin
|King Salman bin Abdulaziz Sports City
|10th of March 2018
|Al Shabab 0-0 Al Faiha
Prince Faisal bin Fahad Stadium
|10th of March 20`8
|Al Ittihad 1-3 Al Nasr
King Abdullah Sports City
|10th of March 2018