Irvine scores as Socceroos fire in England

Six Australian internationals were in action in England's Championship with Hull's Jackson Irvine among the goals while Tim Cahill was a late substitute for Millwall.

Jackson Irvine was on the score sheet as Hull defeated Norwich in a high-scoring affair.

Irvine put the Tigers in front after just six minutes against Norwich but the hosts found themselves 3-1 down with half-time approaching after James Maddison scored a second penalty to complete his hat-trick.

Abel Hernandez netted a spot-kick either side of the break to level the scores before Harry Wilson earned Hull a memorable 4-3 win.

Cahill was an 87th minute replacement in Millwall's 1-0 home win over Brentford.

George Saville gave The Lions a first-minute lead which they held with the aid of Socceroos left-back James Meredith to remain unbeaten in 11 games.

Cahill has been used six times off the bench since re-joining Millwall in late January, picking up three yellow cards in less than an hour of game time.

Mile Jedinak played the 90 minutes of Aston Villa's dominant 4-1 win over leaders Wolves.

Third-placed Villa continued their promotion charge with a 10th win in 12 games, with the Socceroos captain in the heart of the midfield.

Albert Adomah gave Steve Bruce's men an early lead but Diogo Jota equalised to send the visitors into the break level.

Two goals in five minutes from James Chester and Lewis Grabban knocked the stuffing out of Wolves before Birkir Bjarnason netted a late fourth.

Bristol City' defender Baily Wright was cautioned in the goalless draw at Sheffield United, to leave them a spot outside the play-off places.

Midfielder Massimo Luongo's QPR edged 10-man Sunderland 1-0 to leave their opponents rock bottom.