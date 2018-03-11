Nigeria international Francisca Ordega has rejoined her National Women Soccer League side Washington Spirit ahead of their new 2018 season campaign.

Francisca Ordega makes Washington Spirit's return after Atletico Madrid loan spell

In October 2017, Ordega joined Spanish champions Atletico Madrid for a six-month loan deal following the end of the 2017 season with the Spirit in the United States.

Despite copping a knee injury, she scored four goals for Jim Gabarra's ladies in 2017 season as she became the first African to bag a Player of the Week award.

During her loan spell, the 24-year-old made eight appearances, starting on two occasions without scoring a goal in her unlucky but storied adventure in Spain, blighted by injury.

The Super Falcons forward finally reported for pre-season camp after she was initially released to join the Nigeria squad for its botched trip for the Turkish Women's Cup.

Having resumed camp, the former Rivers Angels woman, who is playing in her fourth season at the American outfit, will feature in Spirit's two local friendlies, beginning against the University of North Carolina.

Spirit will begin their league campaign against 2017 National Women Soccer League semi-finalist Orlando Pride at the Maryland SoccerPlex on March 31, 2018.