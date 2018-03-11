Messi-less Barca ease to La Liga victory

Barcelona went to basement side Malaga without Lionel Messi and won 2-0 to go 11 points clear at the top of Spain's La Liga, while Real Madrid won 2-1 at Eibar.

Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez got the goals in Barcelona's league win at Malaga.

With Messi remaining in Barcelona for the birth of his son, Ciro, it was left to Luis Suarez to lead the line and the Uruguayan broke the deadlock on 15 minutes.

Jordi Alba crossed from the left and the Uruguayan rose to head past Roberto Gimenez.

Philippe Coutinho got the second on 28 minutes when he cleverly flicked the ball over the line from Ousmane Dembele's cross.

Two minutes later Malaga were reduced to 10 men when Samuel Garcia was sent off for a wild lunge at Alba.

Both teams had their chances in the second half but Youssef En-Nesyri failed to reach a Manuel Iturra cross and Dembele and Coutinho both had shots saved from Roberto.

"We did well to get ourselves in front with two early goals and then against 10-men we were able to control the game and play more passes," Coutinho said.

Asked how the team coped without Messi he added: "He is the best in the world, so we always miss him when he's not there."

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde singled out Dembele's performance.

"He needs time after such a bad injury. He's young and it is normal that he goes step-by-step," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to guide third-placed Real Madrid past Eibar.

Ronaldo now has 18 league goals this season and has scored 17 goals in his past 10 games in all competitions.

Madrid took the lead on 35 minutes when Ronaldo finished past Marko Dmitrovic from Luka Modric's fine pass.

Eibar levelled five minutes into the second half with Ivan Ramis heading in Pedro Leon's cross.

But Ronaldo had the last word with a bullet header from a Dani Carvajal cross six minutes from time.

Asked about Ronaldo, Madrid midfielder Casemiro said: "We have to just enjoy him. He's the best in the world and it's a pleasure to play alongside him."

Real coach Zinedine Zidane added: "He's from another galaxy.

"He knows he's going to score, he's unique and special."

Sevilla lost 2-0 at home to Valencia, perhaps waving goodbye to their hopes of the top-four finish that guarantees Champions League football next season.

Rodrigo Moreno scored both the goals for fourth-placed Valencia, who are now 11 points clear of the fifth-placed Andalusians.

"Nothing is decided yet but this was a fundamental victory for us over our closest rival," Moreno said.

Elsewhere, Struggling Levante snapped a run of 15 games without a win by beating Getafe 1-0 away from home in coach Paco Lopez's first game in charge, lifting them four points above the relegation zone.