Carlos Carvalhal has indicated Swansea may appeal the red card shown to Jordan Ayew in Saturday’s Premier League clash versus Huddersfield.

'They were both fighting for the ball’ – Carvalhal says Swansea may appeal Ayew red card

The Swans drew 0-0 with the Terriers at John Smith's Stadium but finished the match with ten men after the Ghana international was dismissed.

After being sent off by referee Michael Oliver for a reckless challenge on Jonathan Hogg, Ayew is facing a three-match ban but his manager claims the Swans may have grounds for a plea.