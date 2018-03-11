Marcus Rashford scored twice in the first 24 minutes as Manchester United held on for a 2-1 win over fierce English Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Rashford's brilliant brace helps United sink Liverpool

Rashford, starting in the Premier League for the first time since Boxing Day, opened the scoring on 14 minutes after latching on to Romelu Lukaku's knockdown from a long clearance by goalkeeper David De Gea.

The Belgium forward again had a hand in the second on 24 minutes, playing in Juan Mata before the ball broke to Rashford, whose shot took a slight deflection as United doubled their lead in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off.

Liverpool fought back in the second half, reducing the deficit on 66 minutes when defender Eric Bailly sliced Sadio Mane's cross into his own net at the near post.

United, though, held off their rivals to move five clear of the Reds and 13 behind leaders Manchester City, who play relegation-battlers Stoke on Monday night.

Chelsea prepared for their midweek Champions League trip to Barcelona by clinging on to a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace as they closed the gap on the top four to two points.

Willian's fifth goal in five games and an own goal from Martin Kelly gave Chelsea a 2-0 half-time lead, but Palace gave their hosts plenty of cause for concern.

Palace striker Alexander Sorloth hit the post after 47 minutes and had a late strike ruled out before Patrick van Aanholt netted against his former club in the 90th minute.

The revival was too late for Palace to stave off a fourth successive loss which keeps them winless in their last seven games and lodged in the relegation zone.

At the other end of the table, there were disturbances among the home fans at the London Stadium where West Ham lost 3-0 against Burnley.

Ashley Barnes fired the visitors ahead on 66 minutes, prompting a couple of supporters to run on to the pitch, with Irons captain Mark Noble involved in a confrontation before stewards intervened.

Burnley doubled their lead on 70 minutes through Chris Wood's close-range finish, which again sparked an angry reaction as chants of "sack the board" rang out before another fan got on to the pitch and took out a corner flag.

Substitute Wood added a third on 81 minutes following a fumble by goalkeeper Joe Hart to complete another forgettable afternoon for West Ham, who slip closer to the bottom three.

Bottom club West Brom took an early lead against Leicester before eventually losing 4-1 at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies, on the back of six straight defeats, went ahead on eight minutes through Salomon Rondon but Leicester equalised on 21 minutes after a breakaway goal from Jamie Vardy.

Riyad Mahrez put Leicester in front on 62 minutes, with substitute Kelechi Iheanacho heading in a late third and Vicente Iborra adding a fourth from a corner in stoppage time.

Newcastle dispatched Southampton 3-0 to move away from the drop zone. Kenedy fired the hosts ahead inside two minutes and then grabbed his second on 29 minutes following a swift counter-attack from a Southampton corner.

Matt Ritchie made it 3-0 just before the hour to lift Newcastle to 13th while Southampton remain 17th, just a point outside the relegation zone with rivals Palace and Stoke holding a game in hand.

Everton ended Brighton's recent good run with a 2-0 win at Goodison Park.

Gaetan Bong's own goal broke the deadlock on the hour before Turkey forward Cenk Tosun scored his first home goal to wrap up the points with 15 minutes left.

Brighton finished the match with 10 men after midfielder Anthony Knockaert was dismissed for a high challenge on Leighton Baines. Everton striker Wayne Rooney then saw a late penalty saved by Socceroos goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

Swansea also had a player sent off as they battled to a goalless draw at Huddersfield.

Forward Jordan Ayew was shown a red card after just 11 minutes for a high tackle on Jonathan Hogg.

Huddersfield, who welcomes back Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy after injury, though, could not make their advantage count and remain in 15th.