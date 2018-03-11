Perth Glory have kept their A-League season alive, coping with the absence of Diego Castro to beat the Central Coast Mariners 3-1 at nib Stadium.

Glory score crucial win over Mariners

Glory won despite another VAR controversy that denied them going up 3-1.

Chris Harold scored in the 73rd minute with a diving header that was overturned when vision showed Andy Keogh tangling with Mariners defender Antony Golec sending him to the ground.

Glory did end up with that third goal in the 89th minute to Xavi Torres and can attack their final four games following a week off with gusto with finals still a possibility.

It was a goal in either half to Joel Chianese that gave Glory the edge. The winger scored a header in the 29th minute and made it a brace in the 61st, cleaning up a miss from Keogh.

Central Coast did make it interesting with a stunning strike from Andrew Hoole in the 72nd minute but couldn't capitalise.

Glory coach Kenny Lowe couldn't fault his team's effort, even with the disruption of the VAR.

"I thought we deserved it," Lowe said.

"I thought Chrissy put it to bed and we could kick on in the last 20 and enjoy ourselves, but for whatever reason that got scratched.

"But it worked out OK and everyone really worked hard and limited them. Their only shot really was the goal so I thought we controlled them but could have been better at times."

The win takes Glory to seventh, four points behind the fifth-placed Western Sydney Wanderers and three behind the sixth-placed Adelaide United.

The Mariners stay ninth, 10 points behind the Wanderers and nine behind Adelaide with five games remaining.

It was a tame opening from the lowly teams before Neil Kilkenny's spot-on corner found Chianese at the back of the post.

Keogh made an eye-catching move before his shot hit the post in the 61st minute, but the rebound found an unguarded Chianese who had no trouble scoring his second goal.

Hoole's strike from outside the box was a beauty for the Mariners soon after but the game erupted after Harold's goal was overturned by the VAR.

Glory still found the 3-1 victory on a scintillating free-kick just before 90 minutes to Torres.

Mariners coach Paul Okon again felt his team battled hard, but just lacked that finishing touch.

"I'm disappointed," Okon said.

"I thought for large periods of the first half we dominated but when we needed to be resilient from the setpiece we just allowed Chianese a free header.

"We went to the break a goal down and in the second half we had our moments but you would like to think we could have scored from a couple of our opportunities. It was a disappointing night but in the end we didn't do enough to win the game."