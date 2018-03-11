Wilfried Zaha returned from injury in Crystal Palace's 2-1 loss to Chelsea in Saturday's English Premier League encounter.

Wilfried Zaha returns for Crystal Palace in Chelsea loss

The Cote d'Ivoire winger was brought on - in place of Christian Benteke - at halftime, with the Eagles trailing to Willian's opener and an own goal from Martin Kelly.



HT Palace sub: He's back... Wilfried Zaha replaces Benteke.



[2-0] #CHECRY

— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) March 10, 2018

Zaha was making his first appearance since featuring in a one-all stalemate with Newcastle United on February 4. The former Manchester United winger was sidelined after picking a knee injury in the tie.

But he returned to make a decent showing against the Blues, carving out the assist for Patrick van Aanholt's late consolation.

The game ended with Antonio Conte's side claiming all three points and Zaha will be hoping to have greater impact when Roy Hodgson's side face Huddersfield Town in their next Premier League clash on March 17.

The Eagles, placed 17th in the log, are enduring an uninspiring form at the moment, with the defeat to Chelsea making it eight games without a win, and Hodgson will hope that the return of the mercurial winger helps his team's resurgence.

Zaha has scored four goals in 21 league appearances.