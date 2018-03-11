Arsenal ended their run of four consecutive defeats with a crucial win over AC Milan at the San Siro on Thursday night.





Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Watford

The Gunners return to Premier League duty on Saturday when they face a Watford side who beat them earlier on in the season, prompting Hornets striker Troy Deeney to claim the Arsenal players "lack cojones" after his side came back from 1-0 down to win at Vicarage Road.





Arsene Wenger's men are 13 points adrift of fourth place with nine matches remaining and will be desperate to close the points gap on nearest fourth place Tottenham with a win this weekend.





However, Wenger himself has admitted that Champions League qualification through a top four spot remains unlikely which means Arsenal's best route to Europe's elite next season would be by winning the Europa League.

Wenger's side will look to build on a rare clean sheet they managed on Thursday having gone 11 matches without keeping one in the league.

Nacho Monreal is back in training and could be available for the return match against AC Milan next Thursday, while Sead Kolasinac and Calum Chambers face late fitness test after sutsaining knocks in the victory over Gennaro Gattuso's side.

"Sead Kolasinac has an ankle problem, but we don't rule him out for Sunday yet," Wenger said following the win at San Siro.

"Calum Chambers had cramps, because he played in a position which he is not used to for a centre back. He should be OK though. Hector Bellerin we don't know yet, we have to see. He is not available for the weekend though."





Alexandre Lacazette is on the comeback trail having had his first run on Thursday and will return to first team training after the upcoming international break.





Spanish midfielder Santi Cazorla remains a long-term absentee with an Achilles injury.

Arsenal have no players suspended for this game.

Arsenal potential starting line-up

Wenger will restore Petr Cech in goal for the match against the Hornets with Calum Chambers expected to continue in place of the injured Hector Bellerin at right-back.





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will start up front after he was cup tied for the win over Milan, while Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere could continue as the midfield trio.





Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be rested after playing 90 minutes in midweek with Alex Iwobi one of the most likely attacking options to fill in for him.





The injury doubts over Chambers and Kolasinac could see Rob Holding and Ainsley Maitland-Niles come in if the duo fail late fitness tests.





Watford team news

Watford boss Javi Gracia will have Kiko Femenia and Jose Holebas for the match in north London after both players returned to training.

The Hornets will be without Younes Kaboul, Nathaniel Chalobah, Tommie Hoban, Gerard Deulofeu and Christian Kabasele, but Tom Cleverley has returned to light training and could return in the next few weeks.

Having won their past two consecutive league games against Everton and West Brom, an improved Watford side sit in tenth place and will be hopeful of recording a positive result at Emirates Stadium.





Troy Deeney is Watford's main attacking outlet while Richarlison and Holebas are also attacking threats in what is usually a 4-2-3-1 formation.





Abdoulaye Doucoure is the club's top scorer with seven goals to his name so far this season.

Best Opta match facts



After winning their first seven Premier League games against Watford, Arsenal have lost their last two against the Hornets in the competition.



In all competitions, Watford have won two of their last three games at the Emirates, and have won four of their last seven away at Arsenal (L3).



Watford could become only the third side to win back-to-back away Premier League games at the Emirates, after Chelsea in November 2009 and Swansea in March 2016.



The Gunners haven’t failed to score in any of their last 11 games against Watford in all competitions.



Arsenal have conceded in each of their last 11 Premier League games. They last had a longer run without a top-flight clean sheet between April and October 1988 (12 games).



Troy Deeney has scored the winning goal in both of those wins, with the scoreline being 1-0 both times. The last time a team won three successive Premier League games 1-0, with the same player scoring the winner each time was Liverpool and Daniel Sturridge in September 2013.



Alex Iwobi has scored in both of his home league appearances against Watford. Indeed, against no Premier League side has he scored more goals than he has vs the Hornets (2, same as Crystal Palace).





TV channel & kick-off time

The match kicks off at 13:30 GMT on Sunday with live television coverage available on Sky Sports in the UK.