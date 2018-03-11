Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 Stellenbosch: Amakhosi survive late Stellies scare to reach Nedbank Cup quarter-finals

Kaizer Chiefs edged out Stellenbosch 2-1 in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 match which was played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.

Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 Stellenbosch

Amakhosi were eager to bounce back from their defeat to their fierce rivals Orlando Pirates in a massive Premier Soccer League (PSL) encounter which was played at the FNB Stadium last weekend.

Steve Komphela made three changes to the team that faced Bucs. Defenders Erick Mathoho and Teenage Hadebe made their return to the starting line-up with Chiefs having conceded three goals in the 3-1 defeat to Pirates.

The Soweto giants took on a Stellenbosch side which was winless in its last three National First Division (NFD) matches. Steve Barker looked to experienced goalkeeper Washington Arubi and their top scorer Iqraam Rayners as they looked to cause an upset.

Chiefs dominated possession in the early exchanges with Komphela having deployed an attacking 3-5-2 formation with Bernard Parker, who was also making his return to the starting line-up, partnering with Leonardo Castro upfront.

However, Stellies were very organized at the back and they were also looking to launch quick counter-attacks with Rayners, who inspired the Cape Town side to victory over Highlands Park in the Last 32 match last month, ready to pounce and hand the visitors the lead.

Amakhosi became a big threat from set-pieces as the match progressed. Arubi had to pull off a magnificent save to deny Hadebe, who was looking to score with a header from Siphiwe Tshabalala’s delightful free-kick.

Chiefs did break the deadlock when Bernard Parker’s well-taken corner-kick was headed home by Mathoho to make it 1-0 to the hosts much to the delight of the home fans inside the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Barker reacted by pulling out ineffective Anzio Georgia and he introduced experienced attacking midfielder Carl Lark, who played for PSL outfit Ajax Cape Town during the 2013/14 campaign.

However, it was Amakhosi, who had the better chances just before break. Tshabalala missed the target from the edge of the Stellies box, before Parker forced Arubi into a brilliant save at the near-post.

Chiefs, who are the most decorated club in the history of the Nedbank Cup having won 13 titles, were deservedly leading 1-0 at the interval.

The hosts continued to tore the Stellies defence apart after the restart, but Komphela’s charges were very wasteful. Philani Zulu pounced inside the visitors’ box and he was denied by Arubi.

The Zimbabwean shot-stopper was the busier of the two keepers. Joseph Molangoane should have made it 2-0 to Chiefs after rounding Arubi, but somehow the diminutive wing-back hit the upright.

Pressure mounted on the Stellenbosch defence and Castro beat Arubi with a powerful shot which the keeper got the touch too, but he could not push it away from goal as the ball hit the back of the net to make it 3-0 to Chiefs just after the hour-mark.

The goal did not come as a surprise as Amakhosi have scored most of their goals between 60-75 minutes in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) this season.

The visitors then pushed forward in numbers and they managed to grab a late goal through Alan Robertson’s header which beat Chiefs shot-stopper Itumeleng Khune to make it 2-1 - setting up a nervy finish in the process.

However, the Chiefs defence which was marshaled by man of the match Daniel Cardoso stood firm until the match referee Victor Gomes blew the final whistle and the hosts edged out Stellenbosch 2-1 on the night.

As a result, Amakhosi joined Baroka FC, Free State Stars and NFD side Ubuntu Cape Town in the quarter-finals, while Stellies bowed out of the lucrative competition.

