He may not be a certain starter for Chelsea, but Willian is doing all he can to establish himself as a star for Antonio Conte's side.

Willian on personal best season at Chelsea with goal against Crystal Palace

The attacking midfielder is outdoing himself amid his team's poor defence of their Premier League title and made this season a personal best against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Brazilian opened the scoring for the Blues 25 minutes into the game at Stamford Bridge as he cut inside from the left and sent it in off the post before a Martin Kelly own goal doubled the lead.

Willian has now netted six times in the Premier League this term, as well as three in the Champions League and two in each of the FA and Carabao Cups.

The total of 13 in all competitions is his best tally in a single season for Chelsea.

The 29-year-old has started just 16 of the 29 league games he has featured in 2017-18, but he says he is happy at Stamford Bridge and hopes to renew his contract.

“My goal is to stay here at Chelsea," he said. “Unless Chelsea does not want me anymore - then I'd have to find another club!

“I want to stay here for many more years, if it is possible, to renew my contract. On that, we have not talked yet. It might happen. I'm adapted here.



“I will have been here five years at the end of the season, I've won titles. I think I have the affection of the fans too."

The former Shakhtar Donetsk and Anzhi Makhachkala star is currently tied to Chelsea until June 2020.