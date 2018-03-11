At last! Kelechi Iheanacho has ended his Premier League barren spell.

Iheanacho scores first Premier League goal since 2016

The forward last scored in the English topflight on December 26, 2016 after replacing Nolito in Manchester City’s 3-0 victory over Hull City at the KCOM Stadium.

Little did Iheanacho realize that his goal against the Tigers would be the last he'd get in the Premier League until netting against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday at the Hawthorns.

A run of 33 league games had passed, with Iheanacho making a stop at King Power Stadium along the way.

Against the Baggies, he started the game from the bench – replacing Shinji Okazaki in the 60th minute before inspiring his side to a 4-1 victory.

First, he assisted Riyad Mahrez for his side’s second goal before heading in the third thanks to Ben Chilwell’s cross.



.@67Kelechi goes from provider to goalscorer as the Foxes make it 3-1. #WbaLei pic.twitter.com/DKfQToqiwb — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 10, 2018

The game against Alan Pardew’s side was his 12th Premier League contest of the season as a substitute.

Iheanacho now boasts of 13 Premier League goals, with 12 coming when he played for Manchester City, and his haul in all competitions for Leicester up to seven.

The Nigeria international would be hoping to add to his tally the Foxes host Arsenal on March 17.