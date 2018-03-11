Lewandowski breaks Elber's goal record at Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski has become the highest-scoring foreign player in Bayern Munich's history after overtaking Giovane Elber.

The Polish star scored a hat-trick in Bayern's Bundesliga clash with Hamburg to take his total goal tally to 142 goals in 182 games across all competitions.

His triple helped Bayern to a dominant 6-0 victory, keeping them 20 points clear of nearest challengers Schalke in the Bundesliga table.

Having started the day level with Elber in Bayern's all-time record books, Lewandowski's treble means he now holds the distinction outright.

Elber enjoyed six goal-laden years at Bayern between 1997 and 2003.

The Brazilian moved to Lyon having scored 139 goals in 265 games for Bayern, making Lewandowski's feat of breaking the record in 83 games fewer all the more impressive.

The former Borussia Dortmund star also needed less than four seasons to set the record, two fewer than his predecessor.

Lewandowski, however, still has some way to go before he can challenge the overall Bayern scoring record.

The striker currently lies fourth in the all-time standings, with team-mate Thomas Muller the next target on 171.

Rainer Ohlhauser and current Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge lie further ahead on 215 and 218 respectively, but more than 300 goals clear looms the legendary Gerd Muller, who smashed an incredible 564 goals during his career at Die Roten.