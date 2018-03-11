Chelsea team news: Giroud starts against Palace as Hazard makes 200th Premier League appearance

Chelsea have turned to Olivier Giroud to shake off their slump in front of goal as Antonio Conte's men host Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Chelsea team news: Giroud gets the nod up front against Crystal Palace

Alvaro Morata remains on the bench as the champions abandon a false 9 approach that has previously seen Eden Hazard down the middle.

Hazard, meanwhile, will operate in his more familiar position coming in off the left as he makes his 200th Premier League appearance

Davide Zappacosta and Gary Cahill come in for Victor Moses and Antonio Rudiger, with the Germany international getting a full rest ahead of Barcelona on Wednesday.

Tiemoue Bakayoko and Ethan Ampadu are back from injury but they only make the bench.

Chelsea are aiming to capitalise on Liverpool's loss at second-placed Manchester United earlier in the day as they look to close the gap on the Champions League places.

A win would put Chelsea four points short of Liverpool and two behind Tottenham, who sit in fourth place and play on Sunday.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill; Zappacosta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Giroud, Hazard.

Substitutes: Caballero, Ampadu, Bakayoko, Emerson, Moses, Pedro, Morata.