Sergio Ramos literally 'sh*t himself' during Eibar win, reveals Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has revealed the cause of Sergio Ramos’ impromptu break during his side’s Saturday clash with Eibar: the defender needed to go to the bathroom.

Sergio Ramos sh*t himself during Eibar win, reveals Zidane

The Frenchman revealed, however, that the 31-year-old defender failed to make it in time.

Los Blancos were being held to a 1-1 draw at Ipurua as Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener had been cancelled out by Ivan Ramis when, after 76 minutes, the centre-back left the field of play without explanation.

He was not replaced and came back on around five minutes later.

Following the game Zidane revealed: “Ramos sh*t himself a bit, so he went to the bathroom for a moment.”

It was a strange situation given the delicate nature of the game when the 149-time capped Spain defender left the field, yet it did the defending Spanish champions little harm in the end as Ronaldo registered again six minutes from time to settle the match.

There was no embarrassment from Ramos after the game, as he joked about the incident on Instagram, posting a picture of him celebrating with Ronaldo.

"Nature calls. Out & back in. Reload. Team goal. Back home. Let's keep it up," the caption read.

Despite the victory, Zidane’s men remain 12 points shy of league leaders Barcelona and four short of Atletico Madrid, and they have played a game more than both of their rivals.