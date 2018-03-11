Goalkeeper Robert Mboya’s costly mistake handed Mathare United their first defeat of the season - 4-3 - against AFC Leopards at Kenyatta Stadium.

Mathare United 3-4 AFC Leopards: Ingwe recover to stun 'Slum Boys'

Marvin Omondi looped a long ball into the empty net after picking Mboya out of his line to hand AFC Leopards caretaker coach Dennis Kitambi his second straight win.

The 2008 league champions came into the match on a high spirit following their excellent start to the season compared to their opponents whose poor start saw coach Robert Matano slapped with an indefinite suspension last week.

It was not going to be an easy match considering the fact that the last six encounters between the two sides have ended in draws.

But the Francis Kimanzi led side made their intentions clear in the ninth minute. Former Gor Mahia player Cliff Nyakeya took full advantage of Yusuf Maingi's naivety to win the ball and fire past on charging keeper Jairus Adira.

The lead however, lasted for about ten minutes as former Western Stima forward Brian Marita fired an equalizer with a ferocious left foot shot into the top post.

Nyakeya was a thorn in the flesh in Ingwe’s defence. Isaac Oduro unfortunately fouled the forward in the danger zone, giving the referee the easiest of decisions. FrancisOmondi made no mistake from the spot to once again give his side the lead.

It was 3-1 in the 32nd minute as the lively Nyakeya once again took full advantage of the defender's indecisiveness to give his side a two goal advantage. But with about seven minutes to the break, captain Duncan Otieno made it 3-2 with an inch-perfect shot from outside the 18-yard box.

Ingwe came back roaring after the break and Ezekiel Odera made it 3-3 after a good build-up. The pressure was slowly building to both coaches as the teams looked for a winner.

But it was Ingwe, who won it later on; Marvin Omondi spotted Mboya out of his area, and he took full advantage of it hitting the ball past the cempty net to give his team maximum points, and second win in a row.

Despite Oduro's late sending off, AFC Leopards held on for vital win to move joint third with Sofapaka on 10 points.