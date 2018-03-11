Jose Mourinho has matched a post-Sir Alex Ferguson high at Manchester United, with victory over Liverpool the Red Devils’ 20th of the Premier League season.

Mourinho matches post-Ferguson high at Man Utd with victory over Liverpool

The going has been tough at times for those at Old Trafford since an iconic figure headed into retirement.

Ferguson brought a legendary spell at the United helm to a close in 2013, with the Scot bowing out on the back of a 13th Premier League title triumph.

The baton was passed to David Moyes, but he lasted just eight months at the helm as the Red Devils endured a humbling plummet from the summit to seventh spot.

They won 19 games that season, and managed the same total under Louis van Gaal in 2015-16.

United had raised their win total to 20 in 2014-15, but have regressed again since then.

Mourinho only managed 18 Premier League victories in his debut season at the helm, with top-flight performances sacrificed as a sixth-place finish was countered by Europa League success.

He has overseen a marked improvement in the current campaign, with United now five points clear of the chasing pack in second spot.

They have collected 65 points from their 30 fixtures to date, with a 2-1 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in their latest outing providing them with a 20th success .

Mourinho will be hoping that there are more to come, with eight games remaining in 2017-18.

Matching Ferguson’s haul of 28 from his final season is still possible, but would be a big ask for the Red Devils.

Wrapping up a runner-up spot will be the top priority, with their improved record against those around them having aided their cause.



4 - Manchester United have won four of their eight games against fellow ‘big six’ sides in the Premier League this season (W4 D1 L3), twice as many as they managed in the whole of last season (W2 D4 L4). Improvement. #MUNLIV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 10, 2018

United still have heavyweight fixtures with Manchester City and Arsenal to come in the league, but for now their attention is about to shift elsewhere.

A return date with Sevilla in the Champions League last 16 is next on the agenda, with an FA Cup quarter-final clash with Brighton set to follow that continental outing.