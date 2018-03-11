Ulinzi Stars made it two wins in a row after felling hosts Kakamega Homeboyz by a solitary goal.

Ulinzi Stars grind out win against Kakamega Homeboyz

Fresh from their 1-0 win against Tusker last weekend, the four times league champions knew consistency was the key to a serious challenge this season.

After a barren first half, both teams returned in the second half aiming at getting maximum points. But it was former Nzoia Sugar man Masita Masuta who had the final laugh, connecting Daniel Waweru's cross into the back of the net.

The result takes the soldiers to the third position behind leaders Gor Mahia and second placed Mathare United with ten points.

At Kericho Green Stadium, Zoo Kericho's struggles continued after they failed to get maximum points against visiting Vihiga United. The Ken Ochieng led side had registered a single win after five matches and had an opportunity to down the visitors.

However, things did not go their way meaning the side is still stuck in the relegation zone. The same result was replicated at Narok Stadium in a match between Wazito and Posta Rangers.