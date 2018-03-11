William Muluya: Sofapaka were better than Kariobangi Sharks

William Muluya has admitted that Sofapaka were the better side despite picking a point against the former champions on Saturday.

William Muluya: Sofapaka were better than us today

Kariobangi Sharks held Sofapaka to a third scoreless draw in a Kenyan Premier League match staged at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Sofapaka dominated the match; especially in the first half, but the 2009 champions could not break Sharks defence for the third time in the domestic league.

Muluya, who has only won two of the last six games this season, admitted that Sam Ssimbawa was tactically above his game.

“Everyone goes to the game to win, but Sofapaka were the better side today. It's upon us to go back and have a look at ourselves and try to address the weak areas,” said Muluya, who is in his second season in the top division.

The draw left Sharks fourth on the log with nine points, a place and a point behind Sofapaka.

Sofapaka re second behind Gor Mahia and Mathare United.