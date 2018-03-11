Kaizer Chiefs are set to lock horns with Stellenbosch FC on Saturday evening in the Nedbank Cup and one player who is expected to be an influential figure in the heart of the defence is Daniel Cardoso.

It’s just unfortunate that Teenage Hadebe has been injured, says Kaizer Chiefs star Daniel Cardoso

The 29-year-old has been a one of Amakhosi’s leaders as he has formed a rigid partnership with the likes of Teenage Hadebe, Siyabonga Ngezana and Ramahlwe Mphahlele in coach Steve Komphela ‘defensive three’. But despite his rise where he is managed to keep Eric Mathoho on the bench, Cardoso’s credits his success to the players around him.

“Look‚ I have thought I have had a good season. But it’s not me alone,” he was quoted as saying by TimesLive.

“I’ve got Itumeleng Khune at the keeper who has been helping us also quite a bit. And then there’s me helping the youngsters come through,” he added.

“And not conceding a lot of goals this season has been a big positive for us considering last season’s performance. I’ve been a pillar at the back along with my left and right centrebacks who play with me. It’s a team performance,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, Hadebe who signed for Chiefs at the beginning of the campaign has begun showing just why he was roped in at Naturena following his initial injury woes which has led Cardoso to heap praise on the Zimbabwean defender.

“He’s a natural left-footer and the only one in the team who can play as a left centre back. And it helps us out a lot‚” Cardoso said.

Hadebe though has once again been sidelined with an injury which led him to most recently miss the Soweto Derby, and Cardoso believes that if he had been fit things could have been so different for the Glamour Boys of late.

“It’s just unfortunate that he’s been injured in the past few games because I think that would have made a difference if he’d been there,” he concluded.