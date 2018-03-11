Manchester United defender Eric Bailly went from showboating, 'Maradona turn' heroics to own goal embarrassment in two memorable moments against Liverpool.

Eric Bailly goes from Maradona turn marvel to 'own goal of the season' nightmare

Starting his first Premier League match in four months, the centre-back was welcomed with open arms by United fans, who loved his high-risk, high-reward pirouette turn to shrug off Mohamed Salah in the first half.



Eric Bailly, the coolest man on the pitch. pic.twitter.com/nVJJg6REzy — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) March 10, 2018



