A wounded Kaizer Chiefs side is looking to avoid an upset against National First Division side Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 encounter on Saturday.

We have put Pirates loss behind us, says Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana

Amakhosi defender Siyabonga Ngezana revealed how they have put the loss to rivals, Orlando Pirates behind them as they head to host Stellies at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The Buccaneers beat Amakhosi 3-1 in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) game which was played at the FNB Stadium last weekend.

The defeat has somewhat dented Amakhosi's PSL's title hopes.

Coming to this Cup encounter against the NFD outfit, ‘Tower’ believes they have erased their loss to Milutin Sredojevic’s side and will bounce back in Durban.

The Soweto giants have the Ke Yona cup to rescue their three trophyless campaigns under coach Steve Komphela as they want a spot in the quarter-finals.

“It’s what it is and no-one could have expected such a defeat. We’ve been doing well as defenders and not conceding, so nobody expected a 3-1 loss,” Ngezana told FARPost.

“But it happened, so it’s football and we are focused on the next match, which is against Stellenbosch,” said the lanky centre back.

“There’s still hope, because there is still a cup to play for and everything is possible. I mean, Chiefs is a big team and we can win it,” he concluded.

The meeting in Durban will be the second clash for the two sides as they also met in the same competition last season at Athlone Satdium.

Joseph Moalngoane, Siphiwe Tshabalala and Gustavo Paez netted for Komphela’s charges as they dispatched Stellies in the Last 32.

However, coach Steve Barker will also go out to avoid a second loss to the Naturena-based side this times around.

The battle for a spot in the Last Eight is up for grabs and the Moses Mabhida Stadium is the venue at 20:15 on Saturday night.

Stellebosch will hope to emulate fellow NFD side, Ubuntu Cape Town who eliminated AmaZulu 3-2 on Friday night in Durban.