Thika United extended Tusker's misery in the Kenyan Premier League after forcing them to a barren draw.

Tusker 0-0 Thika United: Brewers drop more points in stalemate

The Nichoas Muyoti coached side completed a double against the brewers last season, and having played five matches without registering victory made it even more interesting.

On the other hand, the brewers had registered just five points in as many matches, and coach Sam Timbe was aiming at getting maximum points. The home team showed its intentions earlier in the first five minutes, dominating the proceedings, but failed to hit the target.

The best of opportunities fell to Thika man Abdalla Asad, in the 23rd minute, who played in Said Tsuma in the danger zone but the latter shot straight to the goalkeeper. It could have been a costly mistake as Tusker almost capitalized on it courtesy of new signing David Nzuki.

The former Nakumatt skipper was given a gift as a header from Thika fell on his way, but his weak effort did not trouble the goalkeeper.

After the break, the milk men came stronger, with Shami Mwinyi, and substitute Peter Okoth getting half chances to win their team maximum points, but it did not go their way.

For Tusker, Boniface Muchiri came with pace and intentions to change the game in his team's favour, but his runs were cut short by the defenders.

The result means Thika United remain winless in six matches, piling more pressure on coach Nicholas Muyoti.

Tusker XI: Bryne Omondi, Marlon Tangauzi, Eric Ambunya, Lawrence Kasadha, Bonaventure Khasabuli, Hasim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Robert Achema, Peter Nzuki and Timothy Otieno.

Reserves: David Okello, Collins Shivachi, Justin Omari, Ochieng, Michael Odongo and Michael Khamati.