Bernardo Silva eyes 'special' Man City triumph against rivals United

Bernardo Silva is motivated by the tantalising prospect of helping Manchester City to wrap up the Premier League title by beating Manchester United on April 7.

With a 16-point lead at the summit, it is a matter of when and not if Pep Guardiola's men secure their status as champions, and next month's derby day at the Etihad Stadium could provide the decisive moment.

It is a possibility that excites Silva, who would love to provide such a memorable occasion for the supporters.

"It would be special for the fans, because there's a big rivalry between the two clubs," said the midfielder, who will expect to be involved when the league leaders travel to Stoke City on Monday.

"We just want to win the competition because it means a lot, and if you can win it against a big rival, it's even more special.

"If you'd told me in August we'd arrive in March with a 16-point advantage over second place, I wouldn't have believed you.

"So it means we're doing an amazing job.

"Normally the Premier League is so competitive, with six clubs fighting for the title. So to have so many points and be so far ahead of the other opponents is great."

City's well-funded rise to prominence in the top flight has seen them finish top of the pile in 2011-12 and 2013-14, but Silva now wants to see a period of sustained dominance.

"That is a big motivation," said the 23-year-old. "It's not easy, but we want to win the title this season, do it again next season and the next, and the next.

"We have a good squad and an amazing manager, however our rivals will probably change a few things, so it will be very tough.

"There's United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and also Liverpool, who are playing very well and building a good team as well. But we will try to build a legacy, because we feel we have the conditions to do it."

Guardiola's side suffered a surprise 2-1 home loss to Basel on Wednesday, though it did not prevent them from progressing to the last eight of the Champions League, having already won the EFL Cup.

City won 2-1 at Old Trafford in December, when David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi were on target.