Veteran Tusker goalkeeper ruled out of Thika United match

Former Nakumatt FC Captain, Peter Nzuki has been handed a maiden start as Tusker takes on Thika United in a Kenyan Premier League match.

VeteranTusker goalkeepr ruled out of Bandari match

Tusker will be without the veteran goalkeeper, Duncan Ochieng who has been ruled out of the match after he picked a knock in a 1-0 lose to Ulinzi Stars last weekend.

In Ochieng's absence, Byron Omondi has been handed the gloves with former Gor Mahia forward Timothy Otieno leading the attack.

Tusker Starting XI: Bryne Omondi, Marlon Tangauzi, Eric Ambunya, Lawrence Kasadha, Bonaventure Khasabuli, Hasim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Robert Achema, Peter Nzuki, Timothy Otieno.

Reserves: David Okello, Collins Shivachi, Justin Omari, Ochieng, Michael Odongo, Michael Khamati.