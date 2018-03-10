Veteran Tusker goalkeeper ruled out of Thika United match

Former Nakumatt FC Captain, Peter Nzuki has been handed a maiden start as Tusker takes on Thika United in a Kenyan Premier League match.
Tusker will be without the veteran goalkeeper, Duncan Ochieng who has been ruled out of the match after he picked a knock in a 1-0 lose to Ulinzi Stars last weekend.
In Ochieng's absence, Byron Omondi has been handed the gloves with former Gor Mahia forward Timothy Otieno leading the attack.
Tusker Starting XI: Bryne Omondi, Marlon Tangauzi, Eric Ambunya, Lawrence Kasadha, Bonaventure Khasabuli, Hasim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Robert Achema, Peter Nzuki, Timothy Otieno.
Reserves: David Okello, Collins Shivachi, Justin Omari, Ochieng, Michael Odongo, Michael Khamati.