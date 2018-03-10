Kariobangi Sharks make a single change against Sofapaka

Kariobangi Sharks have made only one change to the squad that beat Wazito as they prepare to host Sofapaka on Saturday.
Francis Manoa has replaced Harrison Mwendwa in the starting line-up in the single change.
Hat-trick boy, Erick Kapaito will lead Sharks attack against Batato ba Mungu while youngsters Brian Bwire and Brian Juma have also been included in the squad.
Kariobangi Sharks XI: Jeff Oyemba, Michael Bodo, Pascal Ogweno, Geoffrey Shiveka (c), Bolton Omwenga, Fidel Origa, Patilla Omoto, Duke Abuya, Francis Manoa, James Mazembe and Erick Kapaito.
Subs: Brian Bwire, Wycliffe Otieno, Paul Kamau, Shaphan Oyugi, Harrison Mwendwa, Henry Juma and Brian Juma.
Sofapaka XI: Mathias Kigonya, Willis Ouma, Maurice Odipo, Rogers Aloro, Moussa Omar, Mohammed Kilume, Kevin Kimani, Umaru Kasumba, Elli Asieche, Oduor Kennedy and Kepha Aswani.
Subs: Emmanuel Opiyo, Bernard Mang'oli, Humphrey Okoti, Oduor Micheal, Luda Timothy, Brian Magonya and Stephen Waruru.