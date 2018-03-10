The Jassim bin Hamad Stadium will open its doors to Al Rayyan’s match against Al Hilal in matchday 4 of the AFC Champions League on the 12th of March 2018.

Al Rayyan vs. Al Hilal: Date, time, TV channel and match preview

The Boss are struggling, sitting last in the group after draws with Al Ain and Al Rayyan in addition to their loss to Esteghlal. Moreover, their recent loss to Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League will leave them in a tough position ahead of their important match against Al Rayyan.

On the other hand, Al Rayyan are in a slightly better position, drawing all three of their games to sit in second place in the group as they better Al Ain on goal difference.

Date and Time