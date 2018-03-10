Al Gharafa will travel to Jeddah next week to face Al Ahli at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Saudi Arabia in matchday 4 of the AFC Champions League. The match will kick off at 20:15 Mecca time on the 13th of March 2018.

Al Ahli vs. Al Gharafa: Date, time, TV channel and match preview

Al Ahli are at the top of the group with 7 points after a 1-1 draw with Al Gharafa last week, meanwhile the latter sit in third place with 4 points to their name.

Al Ahli have won their most recent match in the Saudi Pro League too against Al Qadisiyah (1-0), to lessen the gap between them and league leaders Al Hilal to a point.

Date and time