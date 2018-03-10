Witbank Spurs retract statement on Orlando Pirates team manager Williams Okpara

Witbank Spurs have reneged on a statement they made about Orlando Pirates team manager Williams Okpara.

Witbank Spurs retract statement on Orlando Pirates team manager William Okpara

On Friday, the National First Division (NFD) outfit announced that they had bolstered their technical team with Vusi Mkhatshwa and Okpara.

Spurs confirmed the appointment of Mkhatshwa as head coach, replacing Themba Mafu, who has since been promoted to the technical director role.

"The team has bolstered it's technical team by adding two new members. Vusi Mkhatshwa, who is on his second stint with the team after spending some time in the 2010/2011, will be joining as the head coach for the remainder of the season," read a statement from the club.

The club also stated that former Nigeria international Okpara will be assisting in their goalkeeping department.

"The second addition is Williams Okpara a former Orlando Pirates keeper who will be assisting in our goalkeeping position," another statement read.

Okpara is a retired goalkeeper, who played for Pirates between 1989 and 2005. He is now serving as the team manager at the Houghton-based side.

Spurs have since retracted the initial statement and apologised to Pirates.

A club statement read: "Witbank Spurs Football Club would like to sincerly apologies for the improper and inaccurate information posted on our Facebook page earlier today about Mr William Okpara joining the club."

"We forward our sincere apologies to Orlando Pirates Football Club regarding the error."

"Regarding the Head Coach position; it is true that Coach Vusi will be joining the team as effectively on Monday morning. Mr Themba Mafu will take the TD position and still be actively involved with the technical staff in a technical director capacity."

Spurs are placed sixth on the NFD standings with 32 points from 23 matches. They are four points behind third-placed Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila as the battle for a place in this season's PSL promotion/relegation play-offs intensifies.