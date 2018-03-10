Tusker - Thika United Preview: Tricky affair for the limping brewers'

Thika United have not started the 2018 season as expected, despite promising to work on their short-comings following the struggles witnessed in the previous one.

Thika United - Tusker Preview: Tricky affair for the limping brewers'

The milkmen have not registered a win in their five matches played in the top tier, after registering three draws and two defeats. The result puts the Nicholas Muyoti coached side in a familiar 18th position with three points.

On the other hand, Tusker FC have not been consistent as expected by many pundits. The release of fourteen players and the signings of almost the same number is hurting the team, for it has taken long for the team to gel.

A single win, two draws and two defeats underlines their struggles on the pitch, something that has definitely put coach Sam Timbe in pressure.

Last season, Thika United did a double over Tusker, a fete that coach Muyoti is aiming at achieving once again.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tusker: The former champions have conceded four goals in five outings, and captain Duncan Ochieng' and defender Eugine Asike should ensure it does not happen on Saturday. Timothy Otieno was signed to score, but it is obvious he is struggling. He needs to address the issue against the relegation threatened side.

Thika United: Defender Christopher Oruchum is set to play after recovering from an injury. His leadership will definitely be required at the back. Shami Kibwana's creativity will be needed in the attack, but the most important thing is to ensure he converts the chances when they come his way.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Tusker: Duncan Ochieng, Collins Shivachi, Marlon Tagauzi, Lawrence Kasadha, Bonventure Khasabuli, Hashim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Robert Achema, Timothy Otieno, Edwin Lavatsa and Boniface Muchiri.

Thika United: Allan Owiny, Baraka Badi, Sammy Meja, Christopher Oruchum, Francis Balabala, Dennis Odhiambo, Said Tsuma, Mata Masakadi, Abdalla Asad, Kibwana Shami and Hanzel Ochieng.