Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Kevin-Prince Boateng is available for selection as the Eagles face Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

Frankfurt pass Boateng fit for Dortmund showdown

The Ghana international, who celebrated his 31st birthday on Tuesday, was a doubt for the weekend clash after catching cold.

His return to fitness is a boost for Niko Kovac's outfit, who could jump to second on the league log with three points at Signal-Iduna Park.

“We have 25 players available for the game," Kovac said on Friday.

"Apart from Omar Mascarell, who is still carrying an injury, everyone else is fit.

"Prince Boateng has recovered from a cold and has been training the entire week.”

Currently, both Frankfurt and Dortmund are tied on points, but the latter sit better on the table due to a superior goal difference.

“We need to be proactive and take the game to BVB," said, Kovac.

"We’ll only be in with a chance of getting a good result if we give it our all from the first minute to the last.

“We’re always under pressure, but the pressure we’re feeling at the moment is very positive.

"We have a chance to achieve something we weren’t expecting at the beginning of the season.”

Boateng, who joined Frankfurt last summer, has made 24 Bundesliga appearances, involving 20 starts and five goals, so far this campaign.