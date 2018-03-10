Maclaren scores in Hibernian SPL win

Off the back of his selection in Australia's squad for two international friendlies, striker Jamie Maclaren scored in Hibernian's 2-0 Scottish Premier League victory over Hearts.

He collected the ball in the box and evaded challenges from two Hearts opponents before finding the bottom corner with 10 minutes.

The 24-year-old's second goal of the league campaign delighted the sell-out 20,166 crowd at Easter Road.

On Tuesday, Maclaren was named among eight attackers in Socceroos' coach Bert van Maarwijk's first squad for the March games against Norway and Colombia.

On-loan midfielder Scott Allan netted a spectacular second-half opener for Hibs with a left-foot strike from distance.

Hibernian are fourth on 51 points, just one behind third-placed Aberdeen and a Europa League qualification berth.