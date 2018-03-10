Goals from Mabhudi Khenyeza and Ovidy Karuru were not enough for Usuthu as they lost to Ubuntu Cape Town at home.

AmaZulu 2-3 Ubuntu Cape Town FC: Usuthu stunned by NFD side in five-goal thriller

It was a case of David and Goliath when AmaZulu welcomed Ubuntu Cape Town in search of a spot in the Last 16 stage of the Nedbank Cup at King Zwelithini Stadium on Fridaynight.

The visiting side came looking for a win and slay another Premier Soccer League outfit after causing upset against Polokwane City in the previous round.

For the hosts, it took them extra time and a penalty shootout to seal a hard fought win over NFD side, Mthatha Bucks as they kicked off their Ke Yona campaign.

Based on their line-up, coach Cavin Johnson meant business when he started with Rhulani Manzini, Jabulani Ncobeni and Mhlengi Cele upfront.

For Ubuntu, their attacking options were boosted by former Ajax Cape Town and Highlands Park winger, Franklin Cale who skippered the side.

Following a bright start from both camps, it was Casey Prince’s troops who drew blood in to silent the scores of Usuthu supporters.

The Capetonians would find the back of the net through Clint Fredericks, a cross from the left wing found him on the far ready to pounce with a powerful and he beat Boalefa Pule in the seventh minute.

AmaZulu enjoyed the ball and their exchange of passes made the difference as Cele proved to be a menace in the 20th minute, yet they could not break the visiting defence.

Despite their high line approach as far as their defence was concerned, Ubuntu’s plan was to catch their hosts on a break.

In the 25th minute, Duncan Adonis finished from the d-line to double their lead to 2-0 as the hosts’ defence was caught in sixes and sevens.

Cavin Johnson continued to urge his men to go forward and intensify their probe, forward Ovidy Karuru looked to be fouled in the box, yet calls for a penalty would not be entertained by the referee after 30 minutes of play.

Despite their search for a goal, the Durban-based side could not reduce Ubuntu’s 2-0 lead at half time.

Resulting from their emergence from the tunnel, Kamohelo Mahlatsi made it 3-0 for the Mother City side after three minutes into the opposite half.

The youngster profited from lacklustre defending by Phumlani Gumede who failed to deal with a cross from the right wing, allowing Mahlatsi to pounce on second attempt.

Ubuntu were under siege after netting their netting their third goal, Casey rested Cale whilst Johnson introduced Mabhudi Khenyeza and sacrificed Manzini towards the hour mark.

As time ticked against the hosts, Buti Khoza was the man who denied Usuthu their first goal as he managed to stand head and shoulders above the rest in the box.

However, substitute Khenyeza found the back of the net in the last 15 minutes with a powerful, classic header giving Khoza no chance to make a save.

The final 10 minutes was a test of character for the NFD outfit as AmaZulu exerted more pressure on their defence, they hit the woodwork twice, Khoza was nowhere to be found.

With one minute to wrap it, AmaZulu staged a fantastic comeback as Karuru reduced the deficit to 3-2 with a header from close range, Khoza was beaten from the free header.

Four minutes was added after 90 minutes and Khoza stole the show as he denied Usuthu to see his side through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

The loss sees Usuthu’s exit the Ke Yona tournament as they suffer their second loss at home in a week following a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns in the league.