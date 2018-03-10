Mohamed Elneny delighted with Arsenal’s gallant display at San Siro

Mohamed Elneny is delighted with Arsenal’s display at San Siro against AC Milan in their Europa League first-leg round of 16 tie.

After losing four consecutive games, Arsene Wenger’s men fought back to an audacious victory in Italy on Thursday night.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey efforts were all the Gunners needed to secure a vital away advantage ahead of the returning leg at the Emirates.

“A great victory in such a monumental San Siro, as always your support will grant us victory over at Emirates,” Elneny tweeted.

The 25-year-old will be looking to make his seventh Premier League start this season when the London outfit play host to Watford on Sunday.