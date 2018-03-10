ISL 2017-18: Zakeer Mundampara set to join Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters are set to sign Mumbai City midfielder Zakeer Mundampara, Goal has learnt.

The tenacious midfielder who is currently at Mumbai City clocked over 500 minutes in nine appearances in the fourth season of Indian Super League (ISL). He was in and out of the first team plans of head coach Alexandre Guimaraes as the likes Achille Emana and Sehnaj Singh were above the Kerala-born midfielder in the pecking order.

The 27-year-old from Malappuram was with Chennaiyin FC for the previous two editions of ISL and has played for Mohun Bagan and Salgaocar earlier in his career.

He was part of the ISL-winning squad of Chennayin FC in 2015 and will be a decent addition to a Kerala Blasters side vying for trophies.

As reported earlier, it is also understood that midfielder Milan Singh will go the other way to be a part of the Mumbai City setup next season.