Kaizer Chiefs - Stellenbosch FC Preview: Amakhosi take aim at the NFD outfit

Kaizer Chiefs will resume their Nedbank Cup campaign on Saturday evening as they host National First Division (NFD) outfit Stellenbosch FC.

With the knockout tournament really Amakhosi’s last chance at silverware this season, Chiefs coach Steve Komphela will be eager to progress in the competition, but it is tough times, especially after they suffered defeat to Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby.

Nonetheless, Chiefs will almost certainly have a point to prove and a match-up against a struggling Western-Cape based outfit could not have come at a better time.

Stellenbosch are currently in ninth place on the NFD table and look likely to miss out on a play-off berth, but despite their struggles head coach Steve Barker may look to salvage something out of their season with a potential cup run.

To reach the Last 16 of the tournament, Stellenbosch needed to put aside the high-flying Highlands Park, and will look to continue the same trend against Chiefs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Chiefs will most importantly need to take note of Stellenbosch’s lethal attacker Iqraam Rayners. The forward is the club’s top scorer with five goals in the league and one in the Cup. His pace could give the Chiefs defence a headache.

But while Stellenbosch will be on the lookout for another shock victory, Chiefs on the other hand, will be baying for their blood.

Aside from the defeat to Pirates, Chiefs have not experienced a disastrous season by any stretch of imagination, but with pressure mounting on them to win a trophy this season, Stellenbosch may need to be wary of the wounded lion.

The Glamour Boys are once again likely to entrust the goalscoring responsibilities on the club’s leading goal scorer Ryan Moon, who is likely to partner Leonardo Castro in attack.

The Colombian marksman in particular, looks hungry to impress and endear himself further to the Chiefs faithful and may see the game against Stellenbosch as just that game to shine.

Also, adding to Chiefs’ attacking prowess is Siphiwe Tshabalala. The veteran is showing that age is nothing but a number, and is the creative mastermind with six assists in the league already.

Nevertheless, Chiefs are currently winless in their last two games and it remains to be seen just how that will affect the players mindset.

Players such as Willard Katsande, who experienced their worst performance of the season against the Sea Robbers will hope that this week, he can find his feet once again. But worryingly for Chiefs is, while defensively they are sound and in spite of their attacking prowess, goals are just not forthcoming.

Chiefs have only scored 20 goals in 23 league games this season, but what will give Komphela some solace is the fact that in the last round they earned an impressive 3-0 victory over a tricky Golden Arrows.

Komphela will hope to use that result as motivation as Chiefs are not only looking to press on into the next round but look to rediscover their mojo once again.