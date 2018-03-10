Arsenal & Man United target Reus signs new Dortmund deal

Marco Reus has signed a new contract with Borussia Dortmund that will keep him at the Bundesliga club until June 2023.
The Germany international's future had been in some doubt, with several Premier League clubs linked with a move in the summer.
Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham were some of the teams reportedly following Reus, who has rejoined the Dortmund first team in 2018 after recovering from a cruciate ligament injury.
But the 28-year-old forward has dispelled any speculation by putting pen to paper on a fresh deal.
"I have worn this shirt since 2012. I am happy and proud I can announce I will keep wearing it," Reus said.
"This is my home and BVB is my club. Since I was a child I dreamt of wearing black and yellow and to play for this club.
"I am deeply convinced by this step and with signing this contract I want to send a sign for the future."
Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc and CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke joined Reus in expressing their delight over his renewal.
"Marco improves any team. He is the player for the important moments and the important goals. He is a cornerstone of our attack and futhermore a face of this club," Zorc explained.
Watzke added: "We are very happy that Marco renewed for a long time here, even though the best clubs in the world kept making him offers in the past.
✍️ @woodyinho verlängert Vertrag langfristig bis 2023 #REUS2023 https://t.co/ERSZOENupJ pic.twitter.com/Ja61GGNN5q
— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) 9 de marzo de 2018
"I have a close personal relationship with him and the talks with him and his agent were in a constructive and harmonical atmosphere from the beginning.
"This player shows the maximum of dedication and we are proud of that."