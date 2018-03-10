Marco Reus has signed a new contract with Borussia Dortmund that will keep him at the Bundesliga club until June 2023.

Arsenal & Man United target Reus signs new Dortmund deal

The Germany international's future had been in some doubt, with several Premier League clubs linked with a move in the summer.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham were some of the teams reportedly following Reus, who has rejoined the Dortmund first team in 2018 after recovering from a cruciate ligament injury.

But the 28-year-old forward has dispelled any speculation by putting pen to paper on a fresh deal.

"I have worn this shirt since 2012. I am happy and proud I can announce I will keep wearing it," Reus said.

"This is my home and BVB is my club. Since I was a child I dreamt of wearing black and yellow and to play for this club.

"I am deeply convinced by this step and with signing this contract I want to send a sign for the future."

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc and CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke joined Reus in expressing their delight over his renewal.

"Marco improves any team. He is the player for the important moments and the important goals. He is a cornerstone of our attack and futhermore a face of this club," Zorc explained.





Watzke added: "We are very happy that Marco renewed for a long time here, even though the best clubs in the world kept making him offers in the past.

"I have a close personal relationship with him and the talks with him and his agent were in a constructive and harmonical atmosphere from the beginning.

"This player shows the maximum of dedication and we are proud of that."