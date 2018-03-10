Mooy makes timely Huddersfield return

Huddersfield's Premier League survival bid has been boosted by the return to full fitness of Socceroos midfielder Aaron Mooy in time for the visit of Swansea.

Aaron Mooy has scored four EPL goals and made three assists for Huddersfield this season.

Mooy has missed the last three games due to an infected cut on a knee and his club coach David Wagner left little doubt as to the impact he thinks the Australia international can have on his side's relegation battle.

"He's back and has been back in full training for the whole week without any issues," Wagner confirmed.

"He's looked very sharp and very good this week in training and of course he's a very important player for us.

"This is what he's shown in the past, that he usually, in the middle of games, is able to dictate the speed of the game and we're very happy that we have him back."

Mooy, who has scored four goals and made three assists in the top flight this season, returned to somewhere near his best form in last month's 4-1 home win against Bournemouth.

He had looked tired during Huddersfield's eight-game winless run in the top flight prior to that match and Wagner expects him to be refreshed for the run-in.

"He played so many minutes in so many games and I think it was beneficial for him that his body has taken a break now," Wagner said.

Mooy's return was offset by news Michael Hefele will be out for up to eight weeks following knee surgery, while Wagner also confirmed fellow defender Terence Kongolo is expected to miss the next two games due to a hip injury.

Town sit three points above the bottom three after winning two of their last three top-flight matches and Saturday's clash with relegation rivals Swansea is followed next week by the visit of fellow strugglers Crystal Palace.