Great Olympics vice-chairman Fadi Fatal says they will keep on pursuing their case with the Ghana Football Association as long as the FA continues to ignore 'the right thing'.

Olympics blame GFA for delay in start of Premier League

One of three demoted clubs from the topflight last season, the “Dade’ Boys have been forced to go to court over the GFA Disciplinary Committee’s decision to throw out protests against Bechem United and Elmina Sharks.

The ongoing dispute has prevented the topflight from taking off due to a court order.

“Olympics are ready to help for the commencement of the league, but the GFA is not helping issues," Fatal told Hot FM.

"Infact they are delaying the league because we [Oly] just want the FA to apply their own rules, that’s all.

"This is an issue that can be solved within one hour. All the parties must just be called into a meeting where the regulations would be applied in front of all.

“The issue is a straightforward one and I must confess that we are ready to seek for justice to the highest level, even to the Supreme Court."

Last season, Olympics finished second from bottom on the table, but a ruling in their favour will do well to keep them in the elite division.

The start of the league has been twice rescheduled due to the wrangling.

The next court hearing is set for March 15.