ES Setif general manager Djihad Boulahdjilet believes they will ‘wallop’ Aduana Stars next week in the second leg of the Caf Champions League's last qualifying round to make it to the group stage, after losing 1-0 in Dormaa Ahenkro on Wednesday.

Aduana Stars won't survive Setif's attack in Algeria, says Boulahdjilet

The defeat was the Black Eagles' first in the qualifying rounds of the competition since 2013, however, the management member is optimistic they will still make it to the group stage at the expense of the Ghanaian champions.

"Aduana's Zakaria Mumuni, Bright Adjei and one player in 14 jersey were very good but the best of all was Zakaria. However, we have enough quality to overturn the 1-0 scoreline and progress," Boulahdjilet said.

"Aduana can't survive our attack and we'll win by scoring at least four goals to qualify to the group stage. Truly, we will do everything possible to qualify to make Algerians happy again," he added.

Ghana FA vice president George Afriyie revealed that the return fixture will be played in an empty stadium but Boulahdjilet has refuted that report.

“It’s not true we will play behind closed doors as speculated in Ghana," he said.

"There will be 20,000 supporters in the stands to cheer the players up and with their loud voices, Aduana can't stand us. They should start planning for the Caf Confederation Cup playoffs rather because they won't survive in the return leg."