Young French defender Thomas Rodriguez found dead aged 18

French football club Tours have announced the death of 18-year-old defender Thomas Rodriguez.

The teenager was found dead on Friday morning, and the club has confirmed that their encounter with Valenciennes has been postponed.

A statement read: "It is with extreme pain that Tours FC informs you of the passing of the young Thomas Rodriguez, a resident of the Formation Center, who died on the night of Thursday 8 to Friday, March 9, 2018.

"Tours FC is shattered by this tragedy, which plunges the Club into an immense sadness."

They add: "The club extends its deepest condolences to the family, loved ones, all of Thomas's team-mates and friends and gives them all their support in these difficult times.

"Rest in peace, Thomas."

French football's governing body have also expressed their condolences, issuing a statement, which reads: "The Professional Football League has learned with great emotion of the passing of Thomas Rodriguez, a young player from the Tours FC training centre.





"In this context, the LFP has decided to postpone the meeting Tours FC - Valenciennes FC scheduled this Friday, March 9, and to respect a minute of silence on the grounds of Ligue 1 Conforama and Domino's Ligue 2 this weekend.





"At this moment of great sadness, the LFP extends its condolences to the family and loved ones of Thomas Rodriguez, as well as to all his team-mates and to the Club of Tours FC."

Rodriguez's death comes less than a week after the tragic passing of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, who was found dead in his hotel room prior to his side's encounter with Udinese.