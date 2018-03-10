Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has rubbished speculation suggesting he could sign a contract extension in the coming weeks.

Guardiola dismisses Man City contract extension claims

Recent reports in Spain claimed Guardiola's agent, Josep Maria Orobitg, had flown to Manchester to complete the negotiations.

But the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss, whose initial three-year contract started in 2016, flatly denied the rumour that a deal new is imminent.

City would understandably be eager to tie down the 47-year-old as he looks to guide the Premier League leaders to a hat-trick of trophies this season.

"Sometimes journalists receive bad information," Guardiola said on Friday.

"My agent is not in town. Was not, is not, will not be in town for the next six weeks."

Guardiola's side visit struggling Stoke City on Monday as they seek to mount an immediate response to Wednesday's surprise, albeit inconsequential, Champions League loss to Basel.

Raheem Sterling and Fernandinho could both return from hamstring injuries, while Fabian Delph is also in contention to feature at bet365 Stadium.

"Some of the players are better. Fernandinho and Raheem Sterling are much better," Guardiola said.

"We have one or two training sessions until the game. We are going to decide on Sunday. Fabian Delph is [uncertain].

"The players are off today so I do not know the exact situation."

David Silva is expected to be in the squad after missing the Basel match for personal reasons.