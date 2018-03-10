Zidane wouldn't be surprised to see Madrid-linked Neymar leave for €400m

Zinedine Zidane has suggested Neymar could fetch €400 million if he leaves PSG, and believes he is good enough to play for any club in world football.

'Neymar's a great player!' - Zidane wouldn't be surprised to see PSG star leave for €400m

Brazil international Neymar left Barcelona for the Ligue 1 side in a world-record €222 million deal last August.

The 26-year-old has since been linked with a return to Spain, with speculation the Ligue 1 leaders could allow him to leave for almost double the amount they paid.

And Zidane, who was the most expensive player in the world when he joined Madrid from Juventus in 2001, suggests he wouldn't be surprised if Neymar left for as much as €400m.

He told reporters: "Well, I'm not going to talk about a player who is not mine. They paid €222m for Neymar, right? It's what it is.

"When Real bought me it was €72m or something like that... I thought then it was insane, and 10 years after that, there's amounts much, much bigger.

"Probably, in some years, football will reach the €400m amount. Or maybe sooner."

Asked if Neymar would fit in at Real Madrid, Zidane added: "Yes. He would fit in every club [in the world]. Because he is very good. As with many other players."

Madrid beat a PSG side missing an injured Neymar in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday to confirm their place in the quarter-finals.

The comprehensive 5-2 aggregate victory keeps them on course to win the competition for a third successive season, but Zidane insists he is not thinking of a hat-trick in Europe's elite club competition.

"I am only focussing on the game on Saturday [against Eibar]," he said

"In April we will have time to look ahead and focus on the Champions League.

"We enjoy the Champions League, we are focused and we are going to give 100 per cent throughout the tournament."