Ahead of Leicester City’s encounter with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, Riyad Mahrez has admitted that their hosts will give them a tough fight.

West Bromwich Albion will be tough, admits Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez

The King Power Stadium outfit will be looking to return to winning ways after a five-game winless run in the division. Although, they still maintain their eighth spot in the log after snatching a point at Bournemouth last time out, thanks to the 27-year-old’s last-gasp free-kick.

And the winger who was on target in the reverse fixture with the Baggies has warned the Foxes to be wary of the bottom-placed side.

“This week has been good. Last week, it was very, very cold! I’ve never seen this in my life since I’ve played football,” Mahrez told LCFC TV .

“It’s been a good week. We’ve worked very well. It’s our last training session tomorrow [Friday].

“We go to West Brom to try and win. It will be a big battle and it will be a difficult game against a very good team.

“When they are last, they will give 100 percent. They will give everything. They need to win to believe to stay in the Premier League. It will be a tough, tough game.

“I’m good against them. Hopefully, I’ll score Saturday and we’ll win – that’s the most important thing.”

The former Le Havre player has scored 10 goals and contributed seven assists this season in all competitions.

“Obviously, you always set yourself a target. I always try to get more than 10 goals or more than 10 assists,” he continued.

“I think I’m nearly there, but I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself. The most important is the team.

“We need to perform as a team to get some good wins to stay in the Premier League and maybe achieve something else.”