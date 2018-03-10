Francis Kimanzi has named three Mathare United players in the national U23 team that is set to play Uzbekistan in a friendly match.

Francis Kimanzi names Mathare United trio for a risky Uzbekistan trip

The junior Rising Stars will make a long trip to the war-torn Asian region for a friendly match scheduled for between March 22 and 25.

Uzbekistan borders Afghanistan to the South and Kyrgyzstan on the East. Tensions exist between Uzbekistan and their neighbours, Kyrgyzstan over recognition of the Uzbek/Kyrgyz border. There have been a number of security incidents in this region including several gunfire exchanges being reported at the border.

Notable names in the squad include AFC Leopards forward Vincent Oburu, Kariobangi Sharks midfielder Sven Yidah and Wazito FC’s Pistone Vunyoli and Mathare United trio of Job Ochieng, David Owino and Abdalla Ahmad.

“Kenya has enrolled to take part in the 2020 Olympics. As such, the Uzbekistan friendlies will be the first in a series of friendlies that the team will play in preparation for the Olympic qualifiers,” said FKF president Nick Mwendwa.

Full squad: Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars), Job Ochieng (Mathare United),Kibwage Mike (AFC Leopards), Okumu Joseph Stanley (Unattached), Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United), Timothy Omwenga (Kariobangi Sharks), David Owino (Mathare United), Teddy Osok (Sofapaka), Yidah Sven (Kariobangi Sharks), Siraji Mohammed (Bandari), Chrispinus Onyango (KCB), Abdalla Ahmad (Mathare United),Ibrahim Shambi (Ulinzi Stars), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks), Jafari Owitti (AFC Leopards),Oburu Vincent (AFC Leopards), Pistone Mutamba (Wazito FC), Amai Atariza (Bandari), Juma Henry (Kariobangi Sharks), Kimechwa Brian ( KCB), Daniel Otieno (Sony Sugar).