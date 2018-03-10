FC Goa are a team who have scored the most number of goals in the regular season of the 2017-18 Indian Super League (ISL). In fact, with 42 goals from 18 games, they are the best goalscoring outfit in the history of the competition.

ISL 2017-18: FC Goa's Sergio Lobera: I don't expect centre backs to score

However, 30 of the team's goals have been bagged by just two players - Ferran Corominas (18) and Manuel Lanzarote (12). "We (FC Goa) have depended on Coro and Lanza to score the goals because they play in the positions where we need them to score. I don't expect the centre-backs or the players who are playing far away from the goal to score," said FC Goa head coach Segio Lobera, ahead of his team's crucial first-leg playoff against Chennaiyin FC in Goa.

"The team has to play well to ensure that these guys are scoring the goals. It's difficult to for these two to score that many goals if the team is not functioning well."

After struggling to keep clean sheets this season, the Gaurs managed to keep a clean sheet twice in the last three games - both away from home. A clean sheet becomes even more crucial now that ISL has introduced 'away goal' rule in the playoffs.

"Reacting to the away goal rule, Lobera stated, "Obviously, it's a rule we need to take into account, but I don't think our style of play is going to change. In our last three games, we have scored a good number of goals (12) and have not conceded in two matches and this is the way to continue."

Meanwhile, Laxmikant Kattimani is expected to start in between the sticks on account of Naveen Kumar's sending off in the 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC on Sunday.

Defending his goalkeeper who had come under a lot of scrutinies for his poor form in the first half of the season, Lobera reacted, "Getting a clean sheet is not only the work of the goalkeeper. The team has been defensively good in the last three games and this has allowed us to have two clean sheets.

We have to work as a team to defend well. I'm not worried because even in the past few games we had important players missing but that didn't affect the game," he concluded.

