Injury boost for Ulinzi Stars ahead of the Kakamega Homeboyz trip

Ulinzi Stars have received a morale boost ahead of their tricky tie away to Kakamega Homeboyz in the Kenyan Premier League.

Enosh Ochieng returns after missing the soldier's 1-0 win over Tusker with an injury.

"Enosh Ochieng is back to full training ahead of the Kakamega Homeboyz game and Collins Ochieng has started rehab after staying out so far in the season with a thigh injury," Ulinzi Stars confirmed the forward’s return with an update on the club’s official Social Media Account.

The four-time league champions have recorded two wins, a draw and two losses in its last five matches.