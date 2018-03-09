Thika United will be facing Tusker in the Kenyan Premier League match to be played at Ruaraka Grounds on Saturday.

Thika United targeting first KPL win against Tusker

The Thika based side has not been consistent in the first five matches, as well as the Brewers who have struggled to get the right chemistry.

However, coach Nicholas Muyoti is confident the milkmen have a chance to get something from their match against the Sam Timbe coached side.

"I am happy with the return of Oruchum (Christopher), he has been one of our key players and his return is definitely a boost to us. For Mukangula (Eugene), he will have a late fitness test to determine his condition; I am not sure about his availability."

"Tusker is a good team, they definitely will be aiming at getting maximum points and we will be ready for the task because my players are aware of our targets'"

Thika United are yet to record a win in the last five matches this campaign.

The Milkmen played a 1-1 draw with Mathare United last weekend while Tusler lost to Ukinzi Stars by a solitary goal at Afraha Stadium.