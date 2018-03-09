McDonald Mariga inclusion in Harambee Stars team to face Comoros in a friendly has been given a thumbs up by former Kenyan star Boniface Ambani.

Ex-international supports McDonald Mariga's call to Harambee Stars

Harambee Stars interim coach Stanley Okumbi included veteran Mariga, goalkeepers Jeff Oyemba, Farouk Shikhalo and Spanish-based Ismael Gonzalez in the team to play Comoros and Central African Republic in the two build-up matches.

While the other players are deemed 'fit' to turn out for the national team, it is the return of former Inter Milan midfielder, Mariga's, who has been out for the last three years, that has raised eyebrows.

However, Ambani says Okumbi is right to recall the Real Oviedo midfielder.

"Mariga is an experienced player, with leadership qualities that are so much needed in the team.That is what he is bringing on board and to me, it is a wise move by the coach to include him. Secondly, you cannot compare the Spanish second tier with our top division. He has the quality to help the team.

"The squad is a perfect mixture of youth and experience, and it will give the tactician ample time to know the areas they need to strengthen."

Kariobangi Sharks striker Erick Kapaito is among the players selected, but Gor Mahia custodian Boniface Oluoch has been overlooked.