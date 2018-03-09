Orlando Pirates striker Kutumela undergoes successful ankle surgery

Orlando Pirates have provided an injury update on two of the club’s players in midfielder Thabiso Kutumela and defender Diamond Thopola.

Orlando Pirates striker Kutumela undergoes successfull ankle surgery

Although the Soweto giants previously said the midfielder would miss the remainder of the 2017/18 Premier Soccer League campaign, the player is on the mend and already doing some work with the club’s physiotherapist.

Kutumela suffered an ankle injury in training just after their 2-1 win over Maritzburg United in the league last month.

In a statement, the Houghton-based club announced that the 24-year-old surgery was a success.

On the other hand, former Chilli Boys defender, Thopola, has recovered from a groin injury and will resume training on Monday.

According to the Bucs medical team, Thopola has made progress in his rehabilitation process and has little to no discomfort or pain in the affected area.

“Thabiso Kutumela has begun his long journey to full recovery after undergoing a successful ankle surgery two weeks ago,' Pirates said in the statement.

"The 24-year old has started physiotherapy, albeit at light intensity as he is gradually introduced to strengthening work,” said the club.

The diminutive attacker missed the club’s two games against both Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs.

Coach Milutin Sredojevic will lead his men in search of Nedbank Cup glory next week.

The Buccaneers are on the road to Benni McCarthy’s Cape Town City in the Last 16.